Portsmouth v Arsenal match preview and predicted score.

Portsmouth v Arsenal is a classic banana skin game for the Gunners.

This is a tricky tie for Arsenal despite the fact that they are facing a League One side. Mikel Arteta’s men enter this game after a demoralising loss to Olympiacos and will be playing in one of the fiercest stadiums in the country.

That said, Arsenal has the quality and this is the exact sort of game that will help them bounce back to winning ways, however, it will be a tough game, you can be certain the Pomey players will be rough on the Arsenal lads tonight.

They will also be looking at set-pieces as the way to undo the Arsenal defence and so I am expecting a high ball game from the home side, some flank play to try and get corners and a lot of falling over.

However, if Arsenal keeps their heads and play their game they really should win this match, there is simply no comparison when it comes to actual quality.

I expect Arsenal to be at it from word go, they will attempt to quieten the crowd down as soon as possible and an early goal will do that.

There is a huge reward for the winners, a quarter-final spot and just one game away from a Wembley appearance, this is what the FA Cup is all about.

I really cannot see anything other than a clear Arsenal win but it would not be a huge surprise if Portsmouth does get on the score sheet.

Predicted Score

Portsmouth 1-3 Arsenal