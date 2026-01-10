Portsmouth v Arsenal match preview and prediction

Arsenal takes on Portsmouth in the FA Cup for the first time since the two clubs met in the same competition in 2020. That year, the Gunners went on to win the trophy, which remains the only silverware they have claimed at the end of a season since Mikel Arteta became their manager.

Arteta is now in his sixth year at the Emirates and is eager to secure another trophy when this season concludes, making this a must-win match for him. His team has been in fine form over recent weeks and has arguably been the best side in England for several months. The FA Cup represents one of the competitions they can realistically aim to win, and starting with a convincing performance against Portsmouth will be key.

Arsenal’s Recent Form

The Gunners are unbeaten in their last eight matches, winning seven of those games, which reflects a strong and consistent run of form. They also boast an excellent record in this fixture, having won all of their last five encounters against Portsmouth. Confidence is high among the squad, and Arteta will be hoping to maintain momentum as the competition progresses.

Portsmouth’s Challenge

Portsmouth, while playing at home, know they have little to lose and are likely to approach the match with an attacking mindset, attempting to cause an upset. The team, however, has struggled recently, securing just three wins from their last ten matches across all competitions and suffering five defeats. This record underlines the challenge they face against a confident and in-form Arsenal side.

Despite the potential for an exciting contest, the statistical and recent form advantages clearly favour the visitors. Arteta will be keen to ensure that his team begins their FA Cup campaign strongly, setting the tone for the remainder of the tournament and reinforcing their position as serious contenders for silverware this season.

Prediction

Portsmouth 0-4 Arsenal