Portugese media reports an official English offer received for Arsenal target

According to A Bola, Arsenal is more determined than any other team to capture Sporting CP resurgent defender Goncalo Inacio (Liverpool is also mentioned).

Those who have watched him regard the 22-year-old as one of the finest Portuguese defenders who will undoubtedly conquer Europe in the coming years. Big clubs from all across Europe are interested in signing him. Arsenal and Liverpool are two clubs that many believe are ready to compete for him.

Inacio has a £52 million release clause, and according to A Bola, an unknown English club has made a £35 million offer for the defender, with an additional £17 million in add-ons. Though it is not definite that this club is Arsenal, it could be.

Arsenal are anxious for a left-footed defender, and Inacio, who can also play at left back, must have impressed them so much that they presented that offer, lest we forget that Bola said the Gunners are more incisive in closing the deal.

Sporting Lisbon’s decision to accept an offer for their star remains doubtful. It is also unclear whether Arsenal can afford to exercise the £52 million release clause.

According to reports, Arsenal cannot afford to overspend this winter because of FFP regulations. Apart from the Inacio swoop, the Gunners are also interested in Ivan Toney and a top central midfielder signing. It will be interesting to see what business Arsenal would have done come February 1st.

