Portugese reports say Arsenal set to make official offer for Sporting striker

According to Portuguese reports, Arsenal will finally make an official offer to sign Sporting Lisbon attacker Viktor Gyokeres, whom they want at the end of the season.

When Sporting Lisbon signed Gyokeres from Coventry last summer, the transfer attracted little attention. However, months later, this might be one of these campaigns signings of the season. The Swedish striker has been a big hit at Sporting. In 43 games in all competitions, he’s scored 36 goals and provided 16 assists.

His revival in Portugal has attracted a lot of attention. However, Arsenal, which has identified him as their top transfer target, is believed to be one of his most serious suitors according to the local publication Jornal de Noticia.

This summer, we expect the Gunners to bolster their attack with the addition of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah. Speculation suggests that the Arteta project is just a clinical strike away from achieving its full potential. Some claim Arsenal would have easily avoided the 2-0 Villa defeat last weekend if they had a top No. 9 to tap for goals.

Viktor Gyokeres could be the mysterious striker that Mikel Arteta intends to recruit to weaponize their attack for next season.

According to Jornal de Noticias, Arsenal is now so eager to reach an agreement on Gyokeres’ move this summer that they are more inclined to launch an official attempt to sign him.

With a slew of other European giants interested in the Swedish striker, his transfer swoop will be tricky to secure. Sporting Lisbon may only be willing to let their star player leave for a premium. Thus, the £85 million release clause in the 25-year-old’s contract at Jose Alvalade Stadium may need to be activated for his signing.

Obviously, with a reliable source for goals, Arsenal’s pursuit of greatness may become easier next season and in the years to come. And so, hopefully, Arsenal’s bid for Gyokeres goes through.

Daniel O

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.