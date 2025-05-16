Portuguese club have no intention to try to keep Arsenal loanee

Fábio Vieira has emerged as one of FC Porto’s more notable performers this season after rejoining the Portuguese club on loan in the summer. The midfielder had been struggling for regular playing time at Arsenal, and the decision was made for him to return to his former side in search of more consistent minutes.
Having initially arrived at the Emirates from Porto, the move was viewed as a logical step aimed at helping Vieira regain form and confidence. The loan spell offered a familiar environment in which to rediscover his rhythm and make a case for reintegration into Arsenal’s plans for the coming campaign.
Mixed Campaign But Positive Signs
Vieira expressed his enthusiasm about returning to Porto and was eager to demonstrate his quality. His time back in Portugal, however, has been somewhat mixed. While he has shown flashes of his technical ability and contributed positively in several matches, he has not always delivered performances at the level expected on a consistent basis.
Despite the uneven campaign, Arsenal are said to be generally pleased with his development during the loan. Nonetheless, as the Gunners look ahead to a pivotal summer of squad reshaping, they appear open to parting ways with several players, including Vieira, should suitable opportunities arise.
Porto Set to Move On
As cited by Sport Witness, FC Porto has no intention of retaining Vieira on a permanent basis once the loan spell concludes. The club have reportedly already identified a replacement and are planning for life without him, suggesting that the midfielder will be returning to north London once the current season ends.
This development casts some uncertainty over Vieira’s immediate future at Arsenal. While he may not be at the top of the club’s midfield hierarchy, his overall performances at Porto have not gone unnoticed. Should he return with improved sharpness and a renewed sense of purpose, he could still stake a claim for involvement in Mikel Arteta’s squad.
With Arsenal preparing for another demanding campaign and aiming to bolster their depth and quality across the pitch, Vieira’s reintegration remains a possibility, though it is clear his position at the club will be subject to further evaluation this summer.
He went on loan because he wasn’t up to scratch here. If Porto don’t want Vieira for the future, I can’t see why Arsenal would want to give him another try.
A transfer that didn’t work out and for what he cost it’s been money wasted
Agreed, best to cut our loses and get him off our books ASAP. Better for club and the player
Nailed it on the head. If a weaker team doesn’t want him, he surely can’t be part of our squad.
We need to bring in players that are better than what we currently have, and not the same or weaker.
SueP,
I totally agree with you regards to money being wasted on Viera. But it’s not the only example unfortunately is it. 🙄🤦♂️
Well Derek, I suppose that depends on who you mean. Whether you or I rate a player, if they play regularly then as far as Arteta is concerned, that’s not money wasted.
Vieira, Tavares and Sambi are examples of signings that haven’t worked. Mistakes are made at all clubs (Kalvin Phillips springs to mind) so it’s not just Arsenal. Annoying all the same though.
I agree SueP, that mistakes are made by all. But in our clubs case, it’s all the more galling seeing money wasted on a position in the team that may not be as urgent as say a striker. Just saying.👍😉
Here’s another G&T, 🍷. Your going to be sozzled by the end of the day. I’ve given you another G & T on another post.🤣😂
Is it that they don’t want him or that they can’t afford him?
Good question actually, didn’t consider that…
This is also considering this rumour is actually true.
This has long been Arsenal problem
Clubs know they want a player off the wage bill so will call their bluff
Why pay a transfer fee when you can just wait and know Arsenal will accept a loan offer
Dan,
Totally agree. This has been going on for several seasons now. Other clubs see us coming. Chelsea in particular. 🤣😂
A surprise to only a few. Many of us were highly skeptical and saw little chance of Vieira working out at Arsenal.
Too small, frail, timid, and lacking in pace and physicality, he was highly unlikely to be successful at Arsenal.
Sell him, and hopefully learn from that mistake.