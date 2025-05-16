Portuguese club have no intention to try to keep Arsenal loanee

Fábio Vieira has emerged as one of FC Porto’s more notable performers this season after rejoining the Portuguese club on loan in the summer. The midfielder had been struggling for regular playing time at Arsenal, and the decision was made for him to return to his former side in search of more consistent minutes.

Having initially arrived at the Emirates from Porto, the move was viewed as a logical step aimed at helping Vieira regain form and confidence. The loan spell offered a familiar environment in which to rediscover his rhythm and make a case for reintegration into Arsenal’s plans for the coming campaign.

Mixed Campaign But Positive Signs

Vieira expressed his enthusiasm about returning to Porto and was eager to demonstrate his quality. His time back in Portugal, however, has been somewhat mixed. While he has shown flashes of his technical ability and contributed positively in several matches, he has not always delivered performances at the level expected on a consistent basis.

Despite the uneven campaign, Arsenal are said to be generally pleased with his development during the loan. Nonetheless, as the Gunners look ahead to a pivotal summer of squad reshaping, they appear open to parting ways with several players, including Vieira, should suitable opportunities arise.

Porto Set to Move On

As cited by Sport Witness, FC Porto has no intention of retaining Vieira on a permanent basis once the loan spell concludes. The club have reportedly already identified a replacement and are planning for life without him, suggesting that the midfielder will be returning to north London once the current season ends.

This development casts some uncertainty over Vieira’s immediate future at Arsenal. While he may not be at the top of the club’s midfield hierarchy, his overall performances at Porto have not gone unnoticed. Should he return with improved sharpness and a renewed sense of purpose, he could still stake a claim for involvement in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

With Arsenal preparing for another demanding campaign and aiming to bolster their depth and quality across the pitch, Vieira’s reintegration remains a possibility, though it is clear his position at the club will be subject to further evaluation this summer.

