Portuguese club is preparing for an Arsenal raid in the summer

Sporting Club is preparing for a summer that could see them lose some of their top players.

The Portuguese side is on the cusp of winning another league title, and they are also preparing for the departure of their manager, Ruben Amorim.

Amorim has been tipped to become the next manager of Liverpool, with Barcelona and Bayern Munich also closely monitoring his situation.

These top European clubs believe they can trust him with their managerial positions, and they expect him to perform well.

Sporting are also bracing themselves for top clubs to bid for and sign a number of their players. According to a report from Mirror Football, one of the players they could lose is Viktor Gyökeres.

He has been linked with a summer move to Arsenal, and the Gunners seem prepared to make a strong push for his signature when the season ends.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gyokeres has been in terrific form for Sporting and did well for Coventry in the Championship last season.

We need more goals, despite being the top scorers in the league. Adding his goals to what we already have will take us to the next level.

However, because he has a lot of suitors, we might struggle to win the race for his signature, especially because he will cost more money.

