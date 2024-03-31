Portuguese club sets their asking price for Arsenal target

Viktor Gyokeres might be more affordable than initially feared for Arsenal at the end of this season.

The Sporting Club striker has been unstoppable in front of goal, making him a prime target for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been closely monitoring several strikers, and Gyokeres has consistently impressed whenever he plays, making it difficult for Arsenal to overlook him.

He has become a prolific goal scorer, outperforming Arsenal’s other targets, including Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen.

While it remains unclear whom the Gunners will ultimately sign, Gyokeres continues to present himself as the perfect target with his goal-scoring prowess.

Arsenal has now been informed of his potential cost, with a report on Mirror Football suggesting that the Gunners could secure his services for £68.5 million.

This fee might not be excessive for Arsenal, considering they nearly doubled their transfer record to sign Declan Rice last summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gyokeres is making it hard to ignore him with some terrific performances for Sporting, and his current price is not so bad.

He has other suitors and some will consider him a steal for that asking price if he continues to score.

We trust the club’s transfer committee to sign the right striker, and if that becomes Gyokeres, we will be delighted.

