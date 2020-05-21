Portuguese midfielder eyeing Arsenal move this summer

Reports in Portugal claim that Benfica midfielder Rafa Silva has set his sights on a move to Arsenal this summer, with all parties believed to be aware of the interest from our club.

The 27 year-old is believed to have a £71.5 Million release clause in his current deal, but the report claims that the player himself may push for a move with the Gunners on the lookout for midfield options in the current window.

Dani Ceballos is set to return to Real Madrid at the end of his current loan deal, although there has been no confirmation on whether Arsenal will be able to agree to extend his stay until the end of the season, with his original deal set to end inside the coming fortnight.

There is also question marks over the future of Lucas Torreira, who is linked with a return to Italy, and we could well see a major overhaul of our midfield options.

Rafa Silva is said to be keen on being one of the new arrivals if reports prove to be true, and at 27 years-old he could be an experienced head for our midfield, with a number of young players in and around the squad.

It remains to be seen how clubs will be approaching the summer transfer window after the recent loss of income due to the pandemic, which has already affected the incomes of all major clubs, and will continue to hamper them as games are forced to be played behind closed doors.

Arsenal are certainly not expected to be spending large sums this summer, although owner Stan Kroenke is said to be looking to invest some money into the club following the Coronavirus epidemic.

Would Rafa Silva be a shrewd signing this summer? Would he be an upgrade on our current options?

Patrick