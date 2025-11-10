Portuguese winger’s price tag revealed as Arsenal continue to circle

Rumours are starting to intensify around Arsenal’s upcoming transfer business, and one familiar name has resurfaced once again. The Gunners have been linked with AC Milan’s Rafael Leão for several years, and speculation has reignited as we approach the January window.

The Portuguese star was also linked with a switch throughout the summer, but he was not among the players brought in during the last recruitment drive. While Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke arrived to provide options on the left, neither is a natural fit for that position.

Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have filled in admirably, but with uncertainty surrounding their long-term futures, it is no surprise that Arsenal are monitoring the market for potential reinforcements.

Milan set Leão valuation amid uncertainty

According to CaughtOffside, AC Milan have placed a valuation of between €80 million and €85 million on the Portuguese winger as speculation about his future continues to grow. The uncertainty stems from ongoing contract negotiations, with Milan preparing for the possibility that talks could stall.

Although the Italian giants are not actively looking to sell, they are reportedly willing to accept a reduced offer should discussions break down. Leão’s current contract includes a €150 million release clause, but Milan are expected to be flexible depending on how renewal talks progress.

The report adds that Mikel Arteta views the player as an ideal candidate to strengthen Arsenal’s left flank, and the club are preparing to accelerate their interest in January. Encouragingly for Arsenal, Leão is believed to hold a strong desire to play in the Premier League – a factor that could work in their favour.

Leão’s strong start to the season

Leão has made an impressive return after missing the early weeks of the campaign. The 25-year-old has scored five goals and registered one assist in eight appearances so far, with four of those goals coming in seven Serie A outings.

His blend of pace, power and technical quality would make him a formidable addition to this Arsenal side. That said, whether the Gunners’ renewed interest will lead to a concrete move remains to be seen.

Benjamin Kenneth

