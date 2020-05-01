Positions that Arsenal must spend money on this summer

Arsenal is set to have a quiet summer as the Gunners will have limited funds to spend when the transfer window reopens.

A recent report claims that Arsenal staff have been told not to expect any major activity in the transfer window as a result of covid19.

I would understand if we don’t spend so much in the next transfer window, but there are two positions that I believe we have to strengthen in the summer regardless of the budget.

We have one of the strongest but underperforming teams in the Premier League and I expect a lot of our current players to begin next season with us.

I know that we are well-stocked in several areas of our team but we need at least one top midfielder and an experienced winger, preferably on the left-wing.

The likes of Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira, Dani Ceballos and Mesut Ozil have shown that they can only take us so far, so I believe that we have to invest in a new midfielder when the transfer window reopens.

We are also very inexperienced on our flanks. Nicolas Pepe looks like he will need more time to get up to speed and we risk overworking Bukayo Saka too soon should we rely entirely on him next season.

I strongly think that we need a new winger so that we can get Aubameyang back into his preferred centre forward role. Signing a left-winger would also help us move on fast should our captain eventually leave the Emirates.

An article from Ime