Positive Arsenal team news update ahead of Emirates Cup clash

Arsenal are set to take on Sevilla in the Emirates Cup tomorrow afternoon, but one of our new signings is expected to miss out.

The Standard claims that we will be without Fabio Silva for our clash with the Spanish giants, but had positive news on top of that.

Gabriel Jesus picked up a slight knock against Chelsea on their US tour, but he is believed to be fine after returning to training with the rest of the squad back in the UK.

Kieran Tierney, Emile Smith Rowe and Takehiro Tomiyasu are all said to be back in full training also as they look to be ready for the kick off of the Premier League on Friday where we will take on Crystal Palace.

It is great news to hear that we have a near-full strength squad of options available for what will likely be our last outing for most of our key players, although some could pick up some minutes in midweek when we take on St Albans on Monday.

I don’t expect many changes from the starting eleven that will take on Sevilla tomorrow from the side that will take on Palace come Friday, but that could depend on whether all of our key players are fully ready for the start of the new campaign.

