Arsenal has received some encouragement to make a move for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder, Denis Zakaria in recent days, but there could be a delay before any transfer is concluded.

The Swiss midfielder will be on the move this summer after he informed Gladbach that he won’t sign a new contract and wants a new challenge instead.

Arsenal can sign him for a low transfer fee, but it seems their move for him could take some time after Mirror Football reported that the midfielder has tested positive for coronavirus.

This will come as a minor blow to Arsenal’s plans to add him to their squad as soon as possible.

However, the report maintains that Edu will keep negotiating with his club over his transfer to the Emirates.

If both clubs reach an agreement, it would be just a matter of days before he signs a deal with the Gunners.

Depending on the individual, one can be free of covid-19 within 10 days of being infected.

Zakaria has continued to show his class at Gladbach and was a key member of the squad that qualified for the Champions League last season.

He will bring talent and good experience to the Arsenal dressing room if he makes the move to the Emirates.