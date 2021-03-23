Positive Covid-test forces Arsenal youngster to miss international break

Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Hein will not be able to continue his first-team role for Estonia during the international break after one of his team-mates tested positive for Coronavirus.

The 18 year-old has enjoyed his role as number one for his country in recent fixtures, and has been reaping plaudits for his performances for Estonia.

Hein will now have to sit back from afar and watch somebody else feature between the sticks as his side take on the Czech Republic and Belarus in World Cup qualifiers, with Sweden to follow in a friendly clash.

The youngster will hope that he will be able to continue to test as negative for Coronavirus in order to return to Arsenal where he has been playing for the Under 23 side this term, although a positive test will no doubt force him into isolation for an extended period.

Estonia had already suffered a setback as FIFA forced them to lose their home advantage against the Czech Republic due to travel restrictions, and will now have to open their group qualifying campaign without a number of their chosen squad as confirmed on the official page for the Estonia international sides.

Am I alone in thinking that we should brace ourselves for a number of players to be unavailable once the international break comes to an end?

