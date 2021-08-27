Positive injury update with all-but four players confirmed as available for Man City clash

Arsenal’s season has been stunted by absences in the opening weeks of the campaign, but the prospect of missing just three first-teamers against Man City this weekend would be a massive improvement.

The Gunners have opened their season with two league losses, before turning things around in style by beating West Brom 6-0 in the EFL Cup in midweek, and now going into our third PL match against Manchester City as we go in search of our first league points.

While our opening matches were marred by late absences, with both Auba and Laca withdrawing from the squad late thanks to contracting Coronavirus in our opening match, before Ben White succumbed to the same a week later ahead of Chelsea.

We now look to go up against the Citizens at the Etihad with the possibility of missing just three players (currently), although White is being monitored in hope that he can be recalled to the squad in time.

Thomas Partey, Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Magalhaes are not far away from returning to availability, with the latter having returned to training already, while all of Kieran Tierney, Hector Bellerin, Alex Runarsson, Willian and Bukayo Saka are made available after issues also.

Can we finally go into a league match without losing any more players late into our preparation for the match?

Patrick