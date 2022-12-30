Positive update from the boss on two returning Arsenal stars

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has claimed that both Takehiro Tomiyasu and Emile Smith Rowe are closing in on a return to full fitness.

The Gunners are set to take on Brighton on New Years Eve as they look to maintain their lead at the top of the Premier League table, with Manchester City and Newcastle five and seven points behind at present.

We have had minimal injuries to deal with so far this term, but we took a big blow during the World Cup when Gabriel Jesus was returned to us injured, and he currently has no return date at present.

Arteta was able to give a positive update on two of our players however, claimaing that both Tomiyasu and Smith Rowe made waves in training this week, with the former available for selection tomorrow.

“[Tomiyasu] is getting closer and closer,” Arteta told Arsenal Media in his pre-match press conference. “He’s been training with us, so he’s available.

“[Emile] has made some big steps in the last week or so. He’s taken part in a few training sessions lately and he’s looking good. We’re looking forward to having him back soon.”

Tomi had been challenging for the left-back role before the World Cup, and it will be interesting to see if he can break back into the starting line-up when he is fit. ESR hasn’t really been able to have an impact on our season just yet, and will hopefully become our super-sub for the remainder of the campaign, with his goal threat being something our bench has lacked a little.

