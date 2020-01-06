Possible Arsenal midfield to face Leeds United with a welcome return

There is a good chance that Dani Ceballos will return to the Arsenal midfield this evening.

It has been a frustrating few weeks for loanee Dani Ceballos but he can put his injury woes behind him against Leeds in the FA Cup third round this evening at the Emirates.

The 23-year-old is set for a call up following a return from a hamstring injury providing a creative outlet for the forwards.

Matteo Guendouzi and Joe Willock will be very strong contenders to be the partnership in front of the defence, though Lucas Torreira cannot be ruled out entirely.

I have a strong feeling that Reiss Nelson will be given another start as well, he continues to progress and this is the sort of game he should thrive in.

Possible Arsenal midfield

Willock

Guendouzi

Ceballos

Nelson

This set of midfielders are interchangeable and a lot will depend on what sort of formation that Arteta decides on where they will actually play, however, I am cautiously confident that these four will all be given starts.

One factor that could affect this midfield lineup is how match fit Arteta thinks Ceballos is. He could start on the bench with a view to bringing him on midway through the second half. That could then present an opportunity for Emile Smith Rowe or even Mesut Ozil being drafted in.

And of course, the reverse is also true, Arteta may well want Ceballos to start but intend to sub him at half time.

So, there is room for manoeuvre but all things being equal I would be surprised if Arteta selects a midfield that much different to my prediction.