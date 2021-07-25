Possible shirt numbers Ben White can take as he nears Arsenal transfer

Arsenal is reportedly close to completing the signing of Brighton and England defender, Ben White.
The defender is on an extended summer break after being a part of the England squad at Euro 2020.
He will reportedly move to the Emirates for around £50million when he returns from holiday, subject to a medical.
After losing an influential centre-back like David Luiz, Arsenal will be keen for White to start strongly as soon as he joins them.
One of the important things he will have to do is choose a shirt number and Express Sports has revealed three shirt numbers that he could pick when he eventually joins.
The report says the 23-year-old can choose the number 2.
It is being worn by Hector Bellerin at the moment, but the Spaniard has been linked with an Emirates exit.
If he leaves, it would see the number become vacant and White can choose it.
Number 4 is another number that he can choose even though it is owned by William Saliba at the moment.
The French youngster is yet to appear for the Gunners since he joined them and he will spend this campaign on loan at Marseille.
The number 18 is another that White can choose after it was vacated by Thomas Partey this summer.
Nacho Monreal, Sebastien Squillaci and Mikael Silvestre are players who have worn it before now, not exactly the most illustrious group of defenders.
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
Don’t disrespect Nacho Monreal that way.
We should have kept him as a back up for KT, he was a loyal servant and was one of our most consistent players.
Agree DNT – Monreal was a class player.
Maybe Monreal didn’t want to finish career as a backup LB.
He was class; loyal, reliable, respectful of the club.
Glad to see him get playing time elsewhere rather than warming our bench, Monreal earned that much at least.
I just don’t get this fuss over shirt number at all. It is all nonsense IMHO!
In the days of long ago before names on shirts and when 1 to 11 meant specified positions , numbers were important and told us something.
But when such “luminaries” as Bendtner wore No 52 and numbers are just vanity objects for most players and have little to do with actual positions, than what are numbers at all, except a thinly disguised excuse to fleece hard pressed fans out of still more money for extra printing. Numbers play no actual role in the game nowadays!
An unpopular view no doubt and I doubt anyone at all will agree with me but that’s my view and has been for many years now.
I think fans needs are far more important than already grossly overpaid players and I stand for fair play, financially speaking!
IF SOMEONE CAN PUT FORWARD A SENSIBLE CASE FOR RETAINING NUMBERS, WHICH IS AN ETHICAL CASE, THEN PLEASE DO SO.