Possible stumbling block identified in Arsenal bid to sign Juventus midfielder

Arsenal are said to interested in signing Adrien Rabiot from Juventus this summer, but I can foresee issues over the move.

The 25 year-old quit Paris Saint-Germain to move to the Italian champions 12 months ago on a free transfer, securing a more-than lucrative deal thanks to the financial implications of the move.

When players are allowed to move clubs at the end of their deals, with no transfer fee needing to be paid out, agents regularly negotiate favourable terms for their client, and this could well hamper our bid to sign him this summer.

Our club recently asked players to take a pay-cut amidst the suspension of football, and I struggle to believe that we would be able to pay a fair asking price to sign him from Juve as well as being able to meet his demands.

There is also issues over the player’s attitude, with latest claims that the player has so far refused to return to training along with the rest of his squad, as he looks to secure a move in the coming window.

The midfielder has previously refused to be on standby for France’s World Cup squad also, which also go against the player’s character, and I’m not sure he has shown enough ability to overlook these issues.

Our club is expected to bring in a new midfielder in the coming window however, with Dani Ceballos’ loan deal ending at the end of the campaign, and with Lucas Torreira linked with a possible exit.

Our transfer budget may well depend on how we finish the campaign, with European football likely to boost our options, but even if we was to secure a surprise Champions League place, I still wouldn’t expect us to use that for Rabiot’s signature.

Can you see the former PSG youth product at Arsenal? Does he fit the new style of play?

Patrick