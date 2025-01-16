Postecoglou admits Arsenal controlled the entire North London derby

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou admitted that his side was outplayed by Arsenal in their 2-1 defeat during the North London derby. The Gunners delivered a commanding performance to secure the win, keeping their Premier League title aspirations alive.

Arsenal approached the match knowing the importance of a victory, but Tottenham arrived at the Emirates in confident form. Spurs had won two consecutive cup matches, including an impressive result against Liverpool, and were hopeful of extending their run. Despite Arsenal’s struggles in their recent cup fixtures, the Gunners stepped up in the derby with a performance that proved too strong for their North London rivals.

Tottenham briefly looked like they might secure an upset when they took the lead against the run of play, stunning the home crowd. At that point, Arsenal had been dominating possession and controlling the tempo, making Spurs’ opener feel undeserved. However, Arsenal refused to let the setback derail their focus. They continued to dictate the game, dominating the midfield and creating numerous chances that eventually led to two crucial goals, turning the match in their favour.

Postecoglou expressed disappointment with his team’s performance, acknowledging Arsenal’s superiority throughout the match. Speaking to reporters via Premier League Productions, the Spurs manager said: “It was nowhere near good enough, especially in the first half when we were too passive. We allowed Arsenal to dictate the game. We hung in there, but that was all we were doing. Unacceptable.”

Despite their initial lead, Tottenham were unable to sustain any meaningful momentum. Arsenal’s dominance left little room for Spurs to assert themselves, and their passive approach ultimately cost them the opportunity to secure a result.

While Arsenal will feel they deserved the win, their inability to capitalise on all of their chances left the scoreline closer than it might have been. Reflecting on the performance, many fans and pundits believe the Gunners could have scored more goals to fully reflect their control of the game.

This result highlighted Arsenal’s growing maturity in high-stakes matches and their ability to recover from setbacks. For Spurs, however, it was a disappointing night, with Postecoglou admitting his team will need to improve if they hope to challenge the top sides in the league.