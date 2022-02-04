Postponed Arsenal game against Wolves gets a new date

Arsenal will face Wolves in their rescheduled Premier League game on the 24th of February, according to Sun Sports.

The game was expected to be played between Christmas and the new year, but it was postponed because of covid-19.

It is now expected to be played two months from the date of the original fixture.

Arsenal and Wolves have been battling for a place among the top six, but Mikel Arteta’s side wants a Champions League spot by the end of this campaign.

This game offers them a chance to beat one rival, and it is a must-win game against a very stubborn Premier League side.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The rescheduled game means we would have more fixtures to play in close proximity in this second half of the season.

However, because we are not in Europe and in the cups, we have no excuse not to win as many matches as possible.

Wolves would be a major test of our top four credentials, but it is games like this that make us one of the clubs to fear.

After a quiet January transfer window, all eyes would be on Arsenal to see if they were right not to panic-buy, despite losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

If Mikel Arteta’s men can do well enough in the second half of the season, we could challenge for the title with some new signings next summer.