Postponed Arsenal game inspires Premier League rule change

Several Premier League games were postponed last season for mostly covid-related reasons and one of them was Arsenal’s North London derby against Tottenham.

Until now, it remains unclear how many players were infected with covid at the Emirates and why the game was called off, but it left Tottenham furious at the postponement of the fixture.

The Premier League also came under pressure for not being open enough regarding why matches were being called off.

This has forced them to make a rule change that tightens the reason why a game will be called off, making it very hard for matches to be postponed in the upcoming season, according to The Daily Mail.

The report says the EPL will only agree to postpone matches for ‘truly exceptional’ circumstances from next season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The fixture pile-up that most clubs suffered towards the end of last season will make most of them frown at the possibility of calling off games.

It is always much better to play your matches when due, especially if you’re involved in many competitions.

Hopefully, we will invest in squad depth and not have to worry about not having enough players for some games in the next campaign.

