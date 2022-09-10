Postponed league matches could benefit Arsenal in one way

Arsenal has started this season very well in the Premier League, and they will want to continue.

They suffered their first loss of the campaign in the competition at Manchester United last weekend.

They bounced back from that by beating FC Zurich in the Europa League on Thursday.

The Gunners were scheduled to face Everton this weekend, but the death of Queen Elizabeth II has prompted the Premier League to postpone its matches.

The Monarch died at 96 and she will be buried soon, but England is mourning and the league body has decided to postpone games for this weekend.

Interestingly, the matches for next weekend could also be called off, which could play to Arsenal’s advantage.

Because of the international break that comes after next weekend’s games, Arsenal may not play a league game again this month.

Express Sport reports that could help the Gunners recover some of their injured players.

It claims a long break could see Emile Smith Rowe, Thomas Partey and Reiss Nelson return to full fitness.

Just Arsenal Opinion

To have a successful campaign, we need our best players to stay fit and that is one reason an extended break will benefit us.

However, in the long run, this will create fixture congestion for us in the second half of the campaign.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Full in-depth review of Arsenal’s Transfer Window with Alfie and Rob