Potential Arsenal boost as wantaway midfielder closes in on a move to Italy

Willian is set to join AC Milan this summer, despite recent reports that he is willing to tear up his Arsenal contract to seal a move back to Brazil.

The forward joined the club from Chelsea on a free transfer 12 months ago, signing a three-year deal in the process, but has failed to have the desired impact in North London.

After just one year, he now appears to be strongly seeking an exit, and appears out of the manager’s plans also, leaving the respected parties to find the right move for all parties.

AC Milan could well be just that however, with claims in The Sun(via TBR) that they are willing to pay £7 Million for his services.

This could see the Brazilian team up with former team-mates Fikayo Tomori and Olivier Giroud at the San Siro where they will be hoping they can go one better in the league having finished as runners-up last term.

Sky Sports reported this week that Willian was willing to quit Arsenal without asking for a severance package in order to seal a move to Corinthians, but a better offer could well have been found.

Patrick