Potential Arsenal swap deal involving Aubameyang back on again

Arsenal and Barcelona have been doing transfer business for a long time with the likes of Thierry Henry, Alex Song, Cesc Fabregas and Hector Bellerin moving between the clubs.

Almost every summer, a player from either team is linked to the other, and it is the same this summer.

The latest report from Spanish media outlet Sport claims that the injury to Bernd Leno has seen Arsenal return to Barcelona in a bid to sign Neto.

The Gunners have no idea how long Leno will be on the sidelines, but the German’s injury looks like a long-term one.

They are left with Emiliano Martinez between the sticks, but the Argentinean isn’t so experienced at top-level football.

Arsenal asking about the availability of Neto has reportedly brought back talks of a swap deal involving Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The report, however, claims that the move might not happen because Aubameyang remains Barcelona’s second choice after Lautaro Martinez and that Arsenal wants to sort out the striker’s future as soon as possible.

Neto has been largely the second choice at Barcelona and in the light of the coronavirus pandemic, he has emerged as one of the Catalan’s players who could be sold to raise funds. The report adds that Barcelona would want 20 million euros for the goalkeeper.