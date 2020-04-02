Potential Aubameyang replacement admits to wanting Premier League move

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Jonathan David as a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the Canadian admits to dreaming of a Premier League move.

Jonathan is of Haitian descent but his parents emigrated to Canada while he was still very young. He was spotted by Gent when he was a youngster in an international club competition and he moved to Belgium in 2017.

He has had to wait for his chance before making a first-team debut, however, since he scored his first goal for the Belgian side, he hasn’t looked back.

His form this season has seen him scored 23 goals for Gent added to the 11 goals in 12 starts he has had for the Canadian national team.

His fine form has seen him compared to some of the game’s legendary strikers and he looks set to become one of the best strikers in the game.

Arsenal is one of many teams who have been linked with a move for him as the Gunners look to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and they have been handed a boost by David’s comments.

Speaking to the Guardian, he said: “I want to become one of the best strikers in the world. That’s my goal. The Premier League is the best in the world and most competitive so obviously that is somewhere I would love to play in the future.”