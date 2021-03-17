Potential Bellerin replacement ‘happy’ at current club according to agent

Arsenal are supposedly considering allowing Hector Bellerin to leave the club in the coming window, but if they had intent on signing Achraf Hakimi they may have to look elsewhere.

Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus have all been linked with moves to sign Bellerin this summer, and depending on your sources, the club seem relatively open to such an idea.

His departure would no doubt mean that a player would be signed in his place, with Achraf Hakimi amongst those supposedly of interest, and the club may well need to eye other targets.

The Inter Milan wing-back’s agent claims that he is happy playing under Antonio Conte in Italy at present, having only joined the club last summer from Real Madrid.

‘Hakimi is happy at Inter with Conte, who is an excellent coach,’ his representative, Alejandro Camano, told Radio Kiss Kiss (via the Metro).

‘Conte’s style of play suits Achraf and I think he will end up improving a lot because of this experience with the Nerazzurri.’

While Hakimi is an excellent attacking option at wing-back, I’m not sure he would profit from playing at right-back for us, but he would no doubt be a great option for a game we would dominate, and I’m all for keeping Calum Chambers as the more defensive option in other games.

Would you like to see Hakimi at Arsenal? Does the agents comments sound like he is ruling out a move for his player?

Patrick