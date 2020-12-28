Potential future Arsenal manager has three attributes they like

Mikel Arteta has come under pressure for the poor form of his team recently, and there have been talks about Arsenal firing him.

After beating Chelsea in their last league game, his job looks safer for now, but a manager’s job is only as safe as his last result in football.

One manager who Arsenal has thought about making their next manager before now is Thomas Tuchel.

The German has just been fired by PSG after winning consecutive league titles and reaching the final of the Champions League last season.

Express Sports has now recalled when he was close to becoming the manager of Arsenal too after they had fired Unai Emery.

The report says that at the time, there were three things that the Gunners liked about the former Borussia Dortmund manager.

A quote from the article reads: “They liked his modern approach to the game, felt his side played football with creative ideas and also liked Tuchel for the fact he’s multilingual.”

The win over Chelsea has bought Arteta some time, but the Spaniard knows that he would need more than that to survive the chop.

He will hope that his players do well and get a win in their next game against Brighton.