Potential future Arsenal manager has three attributes they like

Mikel Arteta has come under pressure for the poor form of his team recently, and there have been talks about Arsenal firing him.
After beating Chelsea in their last league game, his job looks safer for now, but a manager’s job is only as safe as his last result in football.
One manager who Arsenal has thought about making their next manager before now is Thomas Tuchel.
The German has just been fired by PSG after winning consecutive league titles and reaching the final of the Champions League last season.
Express Sports has now recalled when he was close to becoming the manager of Arsenal too after they had fired Unai Emery.
The report says that at the time, there were three things that the Gunners liked about the former Borussia Dortmund manager.
A quote from the article reads: “They liked his modern approach to the game, felt his side played football with creative ideas and also liked Tuchel for the fact he’s multilingual.”
The win over Chelsea has bought Arteta some time, but the Spaniard knows that he would need more than that to survive the chop.
He will hope that his players do well and get a win in their next game against Brighton.
Another PSG flop; another Emery.
There is no chance whatsoever of our club being interested in Tuchel and virtually zero chance of him accepting that (theoretical only offer) under Kroenke.
SAME APPLIES TO ANY OTHER TOP CLASS WELL ESTABLISHED MANAGER, AS NONE WILL WORK WITH BOTH HANDS TIED BEHIND THEIR BACK, MEANING NO MONEY TO SPEND AND LITTLE CHANCE TO GET RID OF ALL OUR DEADWOOD QUICKLY.
Top established managers cannot afford to lose their reputation for consistent success, which would be likely under Kroenke.
A little proper thought makes it easy to dismiss this as yet another false rumour on this site. There is no vacancy, nor will there be one anytime soon.
I felt the temperature rising there!
Is he really multi-lingual?
– let’s not forget Emery’s biggest challenge was lack of ability to communicate effectively with the squad and press.
Does he know enough about the league and our squad to make an immediate impact?
– ability to manage in a relegation fight
Experience in developing young players?
– role at PSG involved expensive superstars
Ability to manage upward to the board?
– a big say in recruitment
– a big say in new player budget for the future
– a big say in how we recruit/manage players
Of course we need to speak to him if he is available, but I am not convinced he is the right candidate at this time.