Potential Hector Bellerin replacement’s expected price revealed

Arsenal have been linked with a move to sign Sassuolo right-back Mert Muldur this summer, with his club expecting to receive between 10-15 Million Euros for his signature.

The defender has been impressing as a right-back for his club in Italy, but excited for Turkey in a new left-back role, which certainly hasn’t deterred any previous interest in his signature.

Tottenham and West Ham are also claimed to be considering his potential signature, and Star.com.tr insist that his current club are expecting to received between 10-15 Million Euros before accepting his departure.

Arsenal are not in need of a new right-back at present, but should they find a suitable buyer for Hector Bellerin, they will be expected to bring in a replacement, but recent rumours have calmed.

The Spaniard was initially linked with a return to Barcelona, before Paris Saint-Germain and then Inter Milan, but all of those reports have dissipated of late, possibly because of our asking price.

We are on the lookout for his replacement however with it seemingly common knowledge that we are looking to move on the former Barca youth product, and Muldur has been amongst those most strongly linked with our club in recent weeks.

Did Muldur impress you during his Euro 2020 outings? Will we consider adding a new right-back before we have found a buyer for Bellerin?