Potential Man United boss tipped to block Arsenal move for forward

Erik Ten Hag is believed to be amongst the front-runners for the Manchester United job this summer, and he is claimed to be keen on bringing PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo with him from Holland.

The Dutch boss is currently in charge of rival club Ajax, but is expected to leave the club after the departure of Marc Overmars from his Director of Football role earlier in the campaign.

He has thoroughly impressed in his current role blooding impressive youngsters into the first-team, whilst providing extremely competitive and aesthetically pleasing football in the process, and this has seen him linked with a number of top jobs around the continent.

The Red Devils brought in Ralf Rangnick this term in hope that he could steady the ship which had been blown off course under the guise of Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, with the understanding that he would move into an overseeing role at the end of the campaign, and Ten Hag is one name who continues to be linked with the new manager’s job.

His knowledge of the Dutch division could well see his side land some bargain buys in the coming window, with the Eridivisie known for it’s value deals, and Gakpo is claimed to be one that he will certainly look to bring to Old Trafford if he gets the job, with CaughtOffside citing MEN & The Athletic as their sources for the reports.

Even if Arsenal are unable to sign him, I sincerely hope that Man United don’t land him. They have ruined one-too-many potential superstars with their cursed investment, including the likes of Memphis Depay, Anthony Martial and now Wilfried Zaha, and despite the potential arrival of Ten Hag, there is no guarantee that there will be any change in the attitude of the players. We’ve seen the likes of Jose Mourinho and Louis Van Gaal try their best in the role, proven managers, but the curse has proved unstoppable.

Do you think Gakpo would be a big hit in north London? Should he be weary of considering a move to Old Trafford?

Patrick