Potential Odegaard alternative for Arsenal hands in transfer request

Joaquin Correa is claimed to have handed in a transfer request to Lazio, seemingly trying to force a summer move with Arsenal amongst the names linked.

The attacking midfielder helped Argentina to lift the Copa America title this summer, beating strong rivals Brazil in the final, and is now setting his sights on further excitement this summer.

Correa is claimed to have told Lazio that he wants to leave the club, with TuttoMercatoWeb stating that he has handed in official transfer request, but will continue to remain available to play for Maurizio Sarri in pre-season as they embark on Germany.

Arsenal have been linked with Correa this summer, with reports earlier in the window claiming that we had requested his signature amidst talks over a deal to bring Lucas Torreira in the opposite direction, but talk has gone quiet on the subject of late.

That could be set to change after the latest development however, although Martin Odegaard is believed to have been the priority after his impressive loan spell in North London earlier in 2021, The Athletic reported in May.

The Real Madrid midfielder could well become available also, with question marks on his guaranteed playing time in the Spanish capital.

Could Arsenal consider bringing in both attack-minded players?

Patrick