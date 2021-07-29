Potential replacement for Hector Bellerin rejects move to Arsenal

Sergino Dest is one of several players linked with Arsenal in this transfer window and he became an important one after it emerged that they might sell Hector Bellerin this summer.

The American only joined Barcelona last summer, but their financial problems and competition from Emerson Royal and Sergi Roberto mean they could sell him.

Arsenal wants to sign him with the Gunners keen to ensure that they have enough quality in their squad ahead of next season.

They aren’t the only club keen on him with Sport via Le10Sport reporting that the likes of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund also have an interest in him.

It then claims that the full-back has rejected all their proposals including that of Arsenal.

Despite the competition for a place at Barca, the report claims he has decided to stay and fight for a spot at the Spanish club.

Dest is one of the finest right-backs in Europe and he would be the perfect long-term replacement for Bellerin at Arsenal.

However, the Gunners would have to be prepared to spend more time persuading him to make the move to the Premier League or turn to their other targets.

Calum Chambers and Cedric Soares are two other options that Arsenal has for that position and they could be trusted if the Gunners don’t replace Bellerin.