Potential Serie A winner looking at impressive Arsenal loanee

AC Milan is targeting a move for William Saliba after his fine spell on loan at Olympique Marseille in this campaign.

The defender has been on Arsenal’s books since 2019, but he is yet to play for the Gunners.

Following his successful loan spell at OM in this campaign, we expect him to be a key player for Arsenal when he returns in the summer.

However, his future remains uncertain and Mikel Arteta has to decide if he is now satisfied with his level of performance to add him to his group.

Regardless of Arsenal’s final decision, he would not have a shortage of suitors.

Fichajes.net claims Milan has made him an important target and they will push to add him to their squad.

The Italians have been investing in young players and they consider Saliba good enough for their team.

Just Arsenal Opinion

At 21, Saliba still has his whole career in front of him and we cannot lose him without offering him a chance.

What we should think about now is offering him a new deal to protect his value before keeping him in the team next season.

If he fails to impress, we can offload him at the end of that campaign. But it makes little sense to sell him now considering his performances in this campaign.