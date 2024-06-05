POTM Alessia Russo scores to help bag vital points for Lionesses in Women’s Euro 2025 qualifier

Russo scores to help Lionesses bag a vital 3 points and Pelova subbed off early

A few of our Arsenal Women played for their countries last night in the hopes to qualify for the Women’s Euro’s in 2025. The reigning champions England faced off against France in an all important clash, where they needed to bring home the 3 points to stay in the running to qualify. England walked away 2-1 winners on the night after a good performance from the lionesses, and another great goal from Arsenal’s Alessia Russo for her country.

England went in front in the 21st minute from a rocket of a shot from Georgia Stanway, who put the Lionesses in front. Only 10 minutes later Arsenal Women’s Alessia Russo managed to get on the scoresheet and put England in the driving seat. A lovely cross came in from Lauren Hemp onto the head of Russo who was making a run into the box, Russo leapt and dived towards the ball, getting her head on it and directing the ball into the back of the French net to make it 2-0. Russo played a blinder of a game and was all over the pitch – she was rightly awarded Player of the Match.

England unfortunately conceded a penalty, through a poor tackle from Leah Williamson in the box, in the 72nd minute. France scored from the spot, but England managed to hold onto their lead and ultimately walked away with the three points. Arsenal’s Beth Mead and Williamson also started from the Lionesses in their 2-1 win over France. Williamson started and played a full 90 minutes at centre back, staying solid throughout the game and kept the backline in check. Mead started but was subbed out in the second half for Manchester City’s Chloe Kelly, but Mead had a good game while on the pitch, creating chances and came close on a few occasions.

England will next face Ireland and then Sweden, during the next international break, and will need to walk away victorious in both, if they are to secure 1st or 2nd spot in their Group A. France sit top on 9 points, Sweden are 2nd on goal difference on 7 points, England sit 3rd on 7 points and Ireland have not manage to take any points from ‘the group of death’ yet.

Victoria Pelova started for The Netherlands in their 1-1 draw against Finland last night, but was forced off the pitch early due to a knock, after what looked like a rough tackle. The winger had started the game looking strong and had a lot of the ball but was forced off in the 12th minute. Hopefully Arsenal Women’s midfielder isn’t badly injured and it was just a precaution, but it did look like a painful one for Pelova.

In other news Katie McCabe’s Ireland lost 1-0 to Sweden and look highly unlikely to progress through the group stages, in what has been dubbed ‘the group of death’. After receiving a yellow card, Katie McCabe will be unable to play, as she will be suspended, in the England v Ireland Euro 2025 qualifier on 12th July.

Daisy Mae

