POTM Lina Hurtig scores against former club, Juventus, to book Arsenal Women’s UWCL QF spot

If there’s one thing Renee Slegers has done well in her time as the Arsenal Women’s manager, it is knowing how to fully utilise the Arsenal women squad. If there’s something most Gooners were ready to go to an argument about, it’s how strong their squad was.

The only issue the Gooners had with the team was the fact that former head coach Jonas Eidevall didn’t know his best team and also wasn’t great at making substitute calls.

7 games in charge, 6 wins, and a draw—one of the great things Renee has done is how she’s handled the Arsenal squad. She’s found the strongest Arsenal team, and while at it, she’s kept everyone happy by making the right substitute calls that have impacted the team.

A number of games, Arsenal have had to rely on the players coming from the bench for game-changer cameos for wins.

On Thursday night, Arsenal versus Juventus could have easily ended 0-0, but substitutes Lina Hurtig and Stina Blackstenius made the difference. Blackstenius set up the ex-Juventus forward for a tap-in that saw her former employers leave London without Champions League qualification.

After the game, Renee Slegers was asked her thoughts on the game being decided by substitutes combining for the goal. But she didn’t want to pin that win on the subs, waxing lyrical about what a strong squad this Arsenal tram is.

“I’m just happy for the team to win,” Renee admitted.

“Obviously we have amazing depth in the squad, and we know anyone can do it for us—whether it’s starting players or finishing players. It’s the visualisation of how much everyone contributes to the team, not only the players that start the game but everyone that is coming on, the players that train with us day in and day out. I think that’s what it means for us.”

Not long ago, Renee Slegers spoke of how every Gunner has a role to play and why being in the starting 11 or not shouldn’t matter. Well, other than results, she’s really turned the Arsenal squad into a team, a team that can only get stronger and continue to push for glory.

