POTM Miedema says farewell with a goal and assist for Arsenal Women

Arsenal comfortably defeated Brighton 5-0 to end the 2023–24 WSL season on a high note. The Seagulls had a forgettable Saturday evening, with Alessia Russo scoring twice in the first half, Vivianne Miedema and Frida Maanum adding to the scoreline, and an unfortunate own goal by Carabali. Vivianne Miedema’s epic 28-minute cameo earned her the Player of the Match award.

In case you were wondering, Miedema vs. Brighton in numbers:

28 mins
18 touches
1 goal
2 shots
1 assist
1 chance created
9/15 passes completed

There has been a lot of buzz about how the season ended, but let’s focus on the notable player records and statistics that came out of it:
As already highlighted, Vivianne Miedema managed to both score and assist. Well, she’s leaving on a high. Only Katie McCabe (36) and Beth Mead (46) have more assists than her (35). And with the goal versus Brighton, she has reached a remarkable milestone in the WSL, with a total of 80 goals to her name, the most goals by one player in the WSL.

If she decides to stay in the WSL, she’ll have the opportunity to improve her record for scoring the most goals in the league. In addition to Miedema’s impressive stats, Kim Little’s appearance against Brighton has now matched Alex Scott’s record of 313 appearances.

There will be a lot of Arsenal Women fans upset over our parting from Viv this summer, but all can do is wish that she adds to her massive success and list of achievements wherever she goes….

Michelle Maxwell

Miedema

