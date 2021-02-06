‘Powder puff today,’ Ferdinand reacts to Arsenal’s performance against Villa

Rio Ferdinand has slammed Arsenal’s players for their poor performance in Aston Villa’s 1-0 win.
The Gunners have been in fine form for much of the last two months, but they needed to respond to their 2-1 loss to Wolves in the Midlands in their last game.
They couldn’t do that after an early Ollie Watkins goal ensured that Villa did the double over them for the first time in more than 25 years.
Even in the defeat against Wolves, Arsenal started brightly and put up a great fight which ensured that the scores remained respectable.
They didn’t do that in this match, with the likes of Alexandre Lacazette proving to be ineffective for much of his time on the field.
Ferdinand was on punditry duty on BT Sport and claimed that the Gunners started the game poorly, lacking concentration, and that was how most of their first half went.
When they looked better in the second half, they lacked the cutting edge, with their attackers letting them down.
‘Powder puff today,’ Ferdinand said as quoted by the Metro.
‘They started off on the worst possible footing, mistake, lack of concentration and they definitely didn’t recover for the rest of the first half.
‘Second half they were much improved but without that cutting edge.
‘They didn’t have that cutting edge. The attacking players that have been doing really well for them in recent weeks, today they just didn’t turn up.’
When you get performances like today, the manager either isnt getting through to the players or they aren’t playing as he wants. Either way its not working. This isnt the first time this year we have played like scared robots.
As long as Xhaka plays in this team, we will not move forward!!
Said it here b4 dat he is slow, hesitant n not forward-minded for a central midfielder!!..
In 2014/15/16, it’s was Cazorla or Ramsey playing in that position with Couquelin/Arteta/Flamini as DM, and Ozil as attacking midfield, never a Left-footed Laggard in the middle!!..
Same as Auba, Laca, Willian n even Pepe..Slow,lazy,tired and put on ‘defeatist’ facial expressions in matches..😏😒😒..
Can’t wait for them all to leave in the summer!!
MA has to get his acts together Asap!! Arsenal FC remains an English n European football giant!!