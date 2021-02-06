‘Powder puff today,’ Ferdinand reacts to Arsenal’s performance against Villa

Rio Ferdinand has slammed Arsenal’s players for their poor performance in Aston Villa’s 1-0 win.

The Gunners have been in fine form for much of the last two months, but they needed to respond to their 2-1 loss to Wolves in the Midlands in their last game.

They couldn’t do that after an early Ollie Watkins goal ensured that Villa did the double over them for the first time in more than 25 years.

Even in the defeat against Wolves, Arsenal started brightly and put up a great fight which ensured that the scores remained respectable.

They didn’t do that in this match, with the likes of Alexandre Lacazette proving to be ineffective for much of his time on the field.

Ferdinand was on punditry duty on BT Sport and claimed that the Gunners started the game poorly, lacking concentration, and that was how most of their first half went.

When they looked better in the second half, they lacked the cutting edge, with their attackers letting them down.

‘Powder puff today,’ Ferdinand said as quoted by the Metro.

‘They started off on the worst possible footing, mistake, lack of concentration and they definitely didn’t recover for the rest of the first half.

‘Second half they were much improved but without that cutting edge.

‘They didn’t have that cutting edge. The attacking players that have been doing really well for them in recent weeks, today they just didn’t turn up.’