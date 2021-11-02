Praise for Arsenal’s forwards, who have “got back into a system”

Premier League legend names his two favourite Arsenal players

Manchester United and Premier League legend Rio Ferdinand has named the expected duo of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe as his favourite players at Arsenal.

Although the former is not at a level expected of him this season, the latter has arguably been the best Arsenal player this campaign.

So much so that fans of other clubs have also come to terms that it is only a matter of time when Smith Rowe makes his debut for the England national team.

On his YouTube channel, Ferdinand touched on various topics such as the control the team showed at King Power stadium in the first half, Mikel Arteta building something and the humbleness and leadership qualities of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Alexander Lacazette.

“The manner in which you went there and gave them a quick one-two early doors in the game was for me one of the best performances I’ve seen in that first half.”

The former center back continued, “There was an element of control about it there for the first 25-30 minutes.

“Emile Smith Rowe. I love this player, man.

The young Englishman has six goal involvements in 12 games this season

Enjoy your weekend Gunners 🤝❤️ pic.twitter.com/b0Mwr5Swyx — Emile Smith Rowe (@emilesmithrowe) October 30, 2021

“My two favourite players are Saka and Emile Smith Rowe in that team and every time the ball goes to Saka, I think something could happen, the same with Emile Smith Rowe.

“Mikel Arteta has been under a lot of pressure and a lot of people have been calling his name and (saying) he should be given the sack but he’s slowly building something there.”

Ferdinand, who has previously claimed his desire to join Arsenal in 2014, then said, “The job is not complete, but they are on the right track for me.

“What I liked about the team was I saw a humbleness in Aubameyang and Lacazette in the way that they played. They got back into a system.”

Lacazette has been a breath of fresh air

It was not a completely impressive performance overall but there were a lot of positives to take home. Now Arteta and his men welcome Claudio Ranieri’s Watford at the Emirates Stadium in the coming weekend.

A win would take them within touching distance of Champions League spots.

And how the picture has changed since the North London outfit were thrashed 5-0 at the home of the current English champions more than two months ago.

Win that and they will go on an eight-match unbeaten run in the Premier League. A commendable feat for the youngest team in the league.

