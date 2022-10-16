Praise heaped on Arsenal man for “brilliant” show against Leeds

Aaron Ramsdale has been praised for his performance as Arsenal defeated Leeds United in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Gunners secured the win even though they were not the best team on the day.

It shows the character they have developed this season, but they have some players to thank.

One of those players was Ramsdale and his performance also impressed Connor Humm.

He watched as the England World Cup hopeful pulled off one save after another and said the goalie was easily Arsenal’s best player on the day.

He tweeted:

“Aaron Ramsdale routinely comes up big every game at least once. He was brilliant today again. My player of the match.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale has been one of our best signings recently and he showed in this game that he can be trusted.

We remain at the top of the league table because he has pulled off some stunning saves this season.

We expect him to get even better and it just shows we can trust Mikel Arteta to sign the right players in any position.

The gaffer has swapped most of the flops he inherited at the Emirates with some fine signings and we believe fully in him now.

