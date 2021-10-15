Predict the Arsenal v C. Palace Score and win a JustArsenal T-Shirt

So,

I am bringing back the weekly JustArsenal Predict the Score Competition for this season, starting with Monday’s game against Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace.

Although Mikel Arteta won the EPL Manager Of The Month competition for September, many Arsenal fans are still not convinced, considering the quality of the opposition that we faced in our unbeaten run, and now we are back at home for our next three games, we will need to win all three to get most of the fans behind Arteta.

But the first step is to beat Patrick Vieira on Monday, and it is not going to be a pushover we used to expect every time we played Palace. In their last 5 games they have only lost up at Anfield, but in Arsenal’s favour, Palace have suffered 2 defeats and had one draw away from home, so we should be a little bit confident, no?

And here is what the lucky winner will get. An EXCLUSIVE original JustArsenal T-Shirt, featuring our famous NO SPUDS Logo.

You can see the JustArsenal Technical T-Shirt at this link at JustPartySupplies.com

So to win this fantastic prize, all you have to do is predict the score against Crystal Palace..

The Rules…..

Entry is limited to one per reader, which you should enter in the comments section below like so:

A. The full time result

(Then if there is more than one winner)

B. The first player to score for Arsenal

C. The timing of the first goal for either side

Please ONLY put predictions below and save your game comments for other articles.

Good Luck Gooners!

(T-Shirts only posted to readers in the UK and Europe. Winners from other countries will receive the cash equivalent via Paypal or Bank Transfer)