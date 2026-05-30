Predicted Arsenal Line-up and Score Prediction v PSG in the Champions League Final

After securing the Premier League title and understandably rotating against Crystal Palace on the final day of the season, Mikel Arteta’s focus now turns to the biggest game of his managerial career.

Arsenal are in Budapest on Saturday knowing they are just 90 minutes away from becoming Champions of Europe for the first time in the club’s history.

With the Premier League already wrapped up following Manchester City’s slip against Bournemouth, Arteta was able to rest several key players against Palace and protect his squad ahead of the final showdown with PSG.

The Arsenal boss now faces a number of big decisions as he looks to select the strongest possible team to take on the French champions.

David Raya is an automatic choice in goal after another outstanding campaign that saw him claim a third consecutive Golden Glove.

The back four could be where Arteta faces his biggest dilemma. Jurrien Timber has travelled with the squad, which is excellent news, but after missing so many months of football it would be a huge surprise if he was thrown straight into the starting XI.

Instead, I expect Mosquera to continue at right back, with William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes forming their familiar partnership in the middle. Riccardo Calafiori gets the nod at left back.

In midfield, Declan Rice is certain to start and captain Martin Odegaard’s experience on the biggest stage could prove vital against a technically gifted PSG side.

The big debate surrounds the third midfield spot.

While Eberechi Eze offers creativity and unpredictability, I have a feeling Arteta may turn to Myles Lewis-Skelly or Martin Zubimendi. The teenager has impressed whenever called upon in midfield and brings energy, composure and tactical intelligence beyond his years. Alternatively, Martin Zubimendi brings experience. I’m going for Lewis-Skelly in this instance.

Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard provide the attacking threat from wide areas.

Up front, Kai Havertz gets the nod. His ability to press, link play and occupy defenders feels tailor-made for a Champions League final. I think Arteta starts Havertz ahead of Gyokeres.

Predicted XI:

Raya

Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori

Rice, Lewis-Skelly, Odegaard

Saka, Trossard

Havertz

Score Prediction

This feels like one of the most fascinating European finals in recent memory.

PSG possess world-class talent all over the pitch and have finally begun to look like a complete team rather than a collection of stars. They will present Arsenal with problems, particularly in wide areas and during transitions.

However, Arsenal arrive in Budapest as Premier League champions. They have been one of the most consistent teams in Europe throughout the competition and have shown repeatedly this season that they can handle pressure.

The defensive partnership of Saliba and Gabriel gives Arsenal a platform few clubs can match, while Rice has developed into one of the most influential midfielders in world football.

I expect a tight contest with moments of tension and drama.

Ultimately, I think Arsenal’s organisation, resilience and growing belief will be enough to edge it.

Predicted score: Arsenal 2-1 PSG

Goalscorers: Saka and Havertz.

What is your predicted starting XI for Saturday’s Champions League Final, Gooners? And what is your score prediction? Let us know in the comments.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…