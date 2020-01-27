Mikel Arteta is expected to put out a strong team against Bournemouth.
Mikel Arteta has said that he will take the FA Cup seriously and for that reason alone I do expect him to stick out a strong team against Bournemouth this evening.
Additionally, there is a good six days before Arsenal’s next game and so it is not as if he needs to rest any players.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and David Luiz are both out due to suspensions and there is, of course, that lengthy injury list.
One change I do see happening is that Martinez will replace Leno in goal. That seems to be the done thing these days with goalies and cup competitions.
I do not think a mystic is required to say that Saka will continue at left-back, there is no other option really. The right side is a little trickier, will Arteta plump for Maitland-Niles or give Bellerin more game time? I reckon he will go with Maitland-Niles for this one.
The central defence will see wholesale changes in my opinion with Sokratis in place of Mustafi and Holding replacing the suspended Luiz. The only way I see Mustafi retaining his position is if Sokratis is still not fully recovered from his recent illness.
Midfield is a minefield to predict and if Arsenal was at home against lower league opposition then I would not be surprised if the likes of Guendouzi or Willock was drafted in but away against a Premier League team is a different ball game.
Lucas Torreira and Granit Xhaka should continue their partnership at the heart of the midfield. The risk of a loss or a replay is too great and I am doubtful that Arteta will take too many chances with the heart of the team.
Could this be the game we see Ceballos return? Possibly, I mean would Arteta go with Ozil away from home on a winter night against a team like Bournemouth? I am not so sure. However, there does seem to be an issue with the Spaniard and for that reason alone I suspect Ozil will start.
The front three basically pick themselves. Will Martinelli be dropped to the bench? I don’t think so. Lacazette has to start really, his confidence would take a further hit and he really does need a goal desperately. That leaves just Pepe and again, I just cannot see him being dropped at this stage.
Now, Arteta could bring in a whole host of alternatives but if he really is taking this competition seriously then I would be surprised if there were too many changes to the following predicted line up.
Martinez
Saka
Holding
Sokratis
Maitland-Niles
Torreira
Xhaka
Ozil
Pepe
Martinelli
Lacazette
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
Why is Arteta taking the FA Cup seriously? We should be focused on the season at hand and Europe..
Ozil again?OMG,what need to be done to get rid of this useless player?Enough is enough,we already tired having to digest his simple “ presence” on the pitch.Playing again ( over and over) 10 against 11?
I agree with your team selection predictions.
Arteta himself has said that he wants to improve Mustafi in his game so he might play him again to allow Holding/Socrates more rest depending o n who is injured more. Also I think Arteta may play Ceballos instead of Ozil and Nketiah instead of Laca. The rest pick themselves. Up the Gunners!