Predicted Arsenal line-up to face Luton Town tonight – Arteta to take no chances with rotation

My predicted line up vs Luton

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad will welcome Luton Town to The Emirates tonight for the first time for what should be a great game. Luton have had an okay season but currently sit in the relegation zone, 3 points behind 17th spot. Although it’s been a tough season for them, they’ve also had some good games and have come back for tough scores against tough teams and will definitely be up for it. After the big game on the weekend, I still expect Arteta to put out a strong squad, as every game is like a final from here forward and every game feels like a must win. Here’s how I expect Arteta to line his squad up.

In goal, David Raya. Keeping a clean cheat against Manchester City was a big achievement as we all know how much they like to score, and Raya put in a solid performance against the title holders and made some great saves. He’s really come into his best form recently and has been solid for us throughout, proving the doubters wrong and validating Arteta’s trust in him. Hopefully he picks up another clean sheet tonight.

In defence, I expect the same back four as we’ve recently been used to, White, Saliba, Gabriel and Kiwior. Although Tomiyasu did get some minutes against City, I think Arteta is trying to take it easy with him and make sure to not cause another setback injury-wise, and Kiwior has recently stepped up to the plate proving he’s more than good enough to start. Gabriel and Saliba have been great this season and continue to be the constant and consistent defence we rely on, and White has really stepped up and proved he’s a great right back and can not only defend but also push forward to create attacks.

In the midfield, I expect Odegaard, Rice and Havertz. Havertz has been playing up top recently but with Jesus back and looking fit, I think Havertz will drop back into midfield but have the freedom to go forward. Rice and Odegaard have been a constant this season and have built a solid relationship and will keep the stability in the middle of the pitch.

In attack, I expect a front three of Saka, Jesus and Martinelli. Martinelli came back into the mix against City, replacing Saka after he had a knock and I think Arteta trusts Martinelli over Trossard, but we could see his minutes managed and Trossard start.

With Saka, he has been spotted back in training and is rumoured to be ready to start and if he is able, Arteta seems to always start him and Jesus, after a great performance against City, I think he starts again, facing Luton might be the perfect challenge to get him back into the swing of things and get more needed minutes into the striker’s legs.

So that’s a 4-3-3 formation of

Raya

White – Saliba – Gabriel – Kiwior

Odegaard – Rice – Havertz

Saka – Jesus – Martinelli

What’s your thoughts Gooners? How do you think we line up tonight?

Daisy Mae

