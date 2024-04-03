Predicted Arsenal line-up to face Luton Town tonight – Arteta to take no chances with rotation

My predicted line up vs Luton
Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad will welcome Luton Town to The Emirates tonight for the first time for what should be a great game. Luton have had an okay season but currently sit in the relegation zone, 3 points behind 17th spot. Although it’s been a tough season for them, they’ve also had some good games and have come back for tough scores against tough teams and will definitely be up for it. After the big game on the weekend, I still expect Arteta to put out a strong squad, as every game is like a final from here forward and every game feels like a must win. Here’s how I expect Arteta to line his squad up.
In goal, David Raya. Keeping a clean cheat against Manchester City was a big achievement as we all know how much they like to score, and Raya put in a solid performance against the title holders and made some great saves. He’s really come into his best form recently and has been solid for us throughout, proving the doubters wrong and validating Arteta’s trust in him. Hopefully he picks up another clean sheet tonight.
In defence, I expect the same back four as we’ve recently been used to, White, Saliba, Gabriel and Kiwior. Although Tomiyasu did get some minutes against City, I think Arteta is trying to take it easy with him and make sure to not cause another setback injury-wise, and Kiwior has recently stepped up to the plate proving he’s more than good enough to start. Gabriel and Saliba have been great this season and continue to be the constant and consistent defence we rely on, and White has really stepped up and proved he’s a great right back and can not only defend but also push forward to create attacks.
In the midfield, I expect Odegaard, Rice and Havertz. Havertz has been playing up top recently but with Jesus back and looking fit, I think Havertz will drop back into midfield but have the freedom to go forward. Rice and Odegaard have been a constant this season and have built a solid relationship and will keep the stability in the middle of the pitch.
In attack, I expect a front three of Saka, Jesus and Martinelli. Martinelli came back into the mix against City, replacing Saka after he had a knock and I think Arteta trusts Martinelli over Trossard, but we could see his minutes managed and Trossard start.
With Saka, he has been spotted back in training and is rumoured to be ready to start and if he is able, Arteta seems to always start him and Jesus, after a great performance against City, I think he starts again, facing Luton might be the perfect challenge to get him back into the swing of things and get more needed minutes into the striker’s legs.
So that’s a 4-3-3 formation of
Raya
White – Saliba – Gabriel – Kiwior
Odegaard – Rice – Havertz
Saka – Jesus – Martinelli
What’s your thoughts Gooners? How do you think we line up tonight?
Daisy Mae
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
Start martinelli, give to to saka and instead Give Tro/or SMR.
Good line up, will do the job.
named in Arteta’s standard 4-3-3 formation
——- Raya ——-
White —- Saliba —- Gabriel —- Zinc
Odegaard —– Jorginho —– Rice
Saka —– Havertz —– Martinelli
many will call for rotation, including myself, but I don’t think Arteta will for Luton’s visit, my reasoning
– 19 days off before the Man C game
– Arteta has not been inclined to rotate in the past
– few of our starting XI played heavy minutes in the international break
– goal difference is an extra point like no other season, see Arteta milking this for another cricket score
so for Luton tonight perhaps Kiwior (Poland and Man C games) rested for Zinc, while Rice and Havertz also played a lot can’t see Arteta taking them out
I would like to see early subs giving at least 30 minutes to Partey (Jorginho), ESR (Rice), Jesus (Saka), Tomy (White) but also Vieira (believe it or not) as Odegaard creativity back-up is thin
won’t happen though, barring injury first change 75 minute mark with Rice, Saliba, Gabriel, Havertz and others playing the full 90
We are going to play at midweek for the next 4 weeks, and if we go past Bayern, then it’s going to be 6 weeks straight of a midweek game. Lotun is probably the only game we can afford to significantly rotate, so I think rotation is vital today:
Raya
Tomi – Saliba – Gabriel – Zinchenko
ESR– Partey – Havertz
Trossard – Jesus – Martinelli
We have tougher games in the coming weeks, every game should be played like our lives depend on it,
IMO, we should go with ,
Raya
White– Saliba – Gabriel – Kiwior
ESR – Partey – Rice
Jesus– Havertz – Trossard
so Odegaard, Saka, Jorginho and Martinelli out for “like our lives depend on it”
why not give Ramsdale a run out while we are it
glad my life doesn’t depend on it!
Actually
I agree with that idea!
so does Arteta!
I eat my words
Exactly when in the game at City were those apparent “great saves” made by RAYA?!!
I saw one gather, rather than a save, on the ground from a City corner that however hit Akes shoulder and then bounced gently down to the line where RAYA easily gathered it. That apart, RAYA had precisely NO saves at all to make, as our defence was supreme.
So I ask again of this writer, EXACTLY when and where in the City game were those non existent “great saves” you refer to!!
I agree that RAYA IS PLAYING WELL, BUT TRUTH AND NOT HYPE IS ALL IMPORTANT.
AND IT IS NOT TRUE AND NOT CORRECT TO CLAIM THAT RAYA MADE GREAT SAVES AT CITY, ESP WHEN HE HAD PRACTICALLY NOTHING TO DO.
Are you in angry mode Jon?
Correct Jon, I don’t think City had a single shot on target so no saves necessary, let alone great saves!
well Raya prevented the goal with a reflex gather
1 m either side and Man C score, whether Ake intended or not
so the one shot on target was prevented from scoring by Raya = a save, and crucial one
settle down dude
leave SAKA OOOOH, please, leav to rest. use another winger, we have much of them