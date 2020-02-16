Predicted Arsenal line up to face Newcastle United – not many changes expected

Mikel Arteta is set to go with a very predictable line up to face Newcastle United.

Mikel Arteta knows he now needs to start getting more wins under his belt, just the one victory in seven Premier League games since he took over is not really good enough.

The Spaniard has mixed the teams up a little but I suspect he will go with players that he feels he can trust the most and so it is not going to be too difficult to predict the sort of team he will go with today.

However, there are a couple of positions that are up for grabs starting in defence.

I fully expect him to go with David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi in the centre of the defence in front of Bernd Leno. He could bring in Sokratis but I just do not see him doing that today.

On the right side he should start Hector Bellerin, I would be surprised if he does not. It is on the left side that we could see a change with him drafting in Sead Kolasinac over Bukayo Saka.

In the midfield, I do expect Lucas Torreira and Granit Xhaka to be reunited after the former was dropped in place of Matteo Guendouzi for the game against Burnley.

I would prefer that Dani Ceballos is started ahead of Mesut Ozil but I doubt that Arteta will do that and so the German is likely to start.

Same applies with Alexandre Lacazette upfront, I would bring in Nicolas Pepe but I am not sure that Arteta is convinced by the record signing.

Gabriel Martinelli should start and obviously Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a guaranteed starter.

So, this is the starting eleven I expect that Mikel Arteta will go with today.

Leno

Kolasinac

Mustafi

Luiz

Bellerin

Torreira

Xhaka

Ozil

Martinelli

Aubameyang

Lacazette