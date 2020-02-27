Predicted Arsenal line up to face Olympiacos – few changes expected

Mikel Arteta is expected to field a strong Arsenal eleven against Olympiacos with minimal changes

Mikel Arteta will not be naming the same Arsenal team that faced Everton last Sunday but unlike previous managers, he is unlikely to field a youth side with fringe players either.

Arsenal’s next game is away to Portsmouth on Monday night for the FA Cup and so there is no real reason that players would be rested.

He will probably go with Bernd Leno in goal again, he appears to have shut the door on back up keepers playing in the Europa League now.

In defence, he has little choice but to play Bukayo Saka on the left following injuries to Sead Kolasinac and Kieran Tierney. On the right, Hector Bellerin should start.

I expect David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi to start in the centre of defence once again, their partnership is working and one thing Arteta does not want to risk is the Greeks getting a goal because he messed around with the defence.

In midfield, I have a feeling that Arteta will go with Matteo Guendouzi starting alongside Granit Xhaka. However, it would not surprise me if Lucas Torreira starts instead of the young Frenchman.

I do not believe that Dani Ceballos will start but am confident that the manager will select Mesut Ozil from the start.

The front three, in my opinion, will be Nicolas Pepe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette. Now, if there is one area that may see some changes it could be the front three, there is always a chance that either Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah are picked, maybe even both.

Anyway, this is my predicted lineup

Leno

Saka

Mustafi

Luiz

Bellerin

Gunedouzi

Xhaka

Ozil

Pepe

Aubameyang

Lacazette