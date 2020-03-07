Predicted Arsenal lineup against West Ham – Mikel Arteta to play it safe

Mikel Arteta unlikely to take too many risks with his Arsenal lineup to face West Ham.

Mikel Arteta went with a different type of Arsenal line up against Portsmouth and it worked out well but I do not expect him to go anywhere near the same sort of team to take the field against the Hammers this afternoon at the Emirates.

Bernd Leno should be back between the sticks, I doubt that Arteta has lost confidence in the German stopper just yet.

Bukayo Saka should retain his spot on the left side of the defence and I fully expect Hector Bellerin to return to the right side. David Luiz is likely to start and I see Arteta partnering him up with Pablo Mari with Shkodran Mustafi confined to the bench if he is deemed fit.

Granit Xhaka is a definite starter and with Lucas Torreira confirmed missing the game then I see Dani Ceballos partnering the Swiss international at the heart of the midfield.

I expect to see Mesut Ozil brought back in behind the front three of Nicolas Pepe, Eddie Nketiah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Predicted Arsenal lineup

Bernd Leno

Bukayo Saka

Pablo Mari

David Luiz

Hector Bellerin

Granit Xhaka

Dani Ceballos

Mesut Ozil

Nicolas Pepe

Eddie Nketia

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Now, it would not be a huge surprise to see Reiss Nelson drafted in instead of Pepe and Lacazette could easily be given the nod over Nketiah. Additionally, Mari may not start but on balance, the team I have listed looks the most likely starting eleven to me.