Predicted Arsenal starting line-up to face Crystal Palace

Mikel Arteta is expected to go with a very attacking line-up against the Eagles today.

Because of injuries and fitness, there is not a lot of room for movement for Arteta, especially in defence, however, the team I expect him to send out today should be very attack-minded.

Bernd Leno will return in goal, that is a given, hopefully we will see the Leno that pulls of magnificent saves and not the one we saw against Chelsea.

The defence sort of picks itself, there are not that many options right now. Sead Kolasinac will start on the left and I am fairly positive that Ainsley Maitland-Niles will be on the right flank. I do not think that Arteta will take a chance on Hector Bellerin.

In the centre of the defence, I cannot see any other partnership than Sokratis and David Luiz. Rob Holding clearly needs more game time and you can forget about Shkodran Mustafi.

Lucas Torreira and Granit Xhaka should return to their favoured positions at the heart of the midfield, they have played far too well for Arteta to consider replacing either player.

You have to think that Mesut Ozil will retain his place and that Dani Ceballos will have to wait for his return to the starting line-up.

As for the forwards I am confident that Nicolas Pepe and Pierre=Emerick Aubameyang will start. Alexandre Lacazette is the only one that I can see that could be dropped but my feeling is that Arteta will prefer him over Reiss Nelson.

Predicted line-up

Leno

Maitland-Niles

Sokratis

Luiz

Kolasinac

Torreira

Xhaka

Pepe

Ozil

Aubameyang

Lacazette