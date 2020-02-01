Predicted Arsenal team to face Burnley – Luiz and Aubameyang return

Arsenal welcome back Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and David Luiz for Burnley clash

The transfer window is now well and truly shut and we can get back to sanity and start focussing on the actual football.

Arsenal travel to Burnley tomorrow in what promises to be a tough game but one that Arsenal should collect all three points.

Goalkeeper

Bernd Leno will obviously start, only an injury or a suspension would rule him out of a Premier League game.

Defenders

Bukayo Saka will start on the left once again mainly due to lack of options, however, he has been playing very well while deputising for Sead Kolasinac and Kieran Tierney so it is hardly a disadvantage.

Hector Bellerin should start on the right side, he is the first choice in that position and he will be better now he has had some game time under his belt following his return from injury.

Calamity David Luiz is almost certain to start in the centre of the defence, Mikel Arteta appears to have faith in the walking talking all-dancing liability.

I suspect that he will be patterned by Sokratis. I cannot see Pablo Mari starting, Shkodran Mustafi will probably not be fit enough and Rob Holding probably needs more time.

Midfielders

I cannot see Arteta not starting with Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira. Both players have improved massively under the Spaniard and if they are fit, they start.

Mesut Ozil has the confidence of the manager for now and so he is very likely to start and I reckon that Arteta will stick with Nicolas Pepe as well.

Forwards

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a guaranteed starter and it is just a question who will start alongside him. I would go with Gabriel Martinelli all day long, however, I have a feeling that Alexandre Lacazette will get the nod.

So, this is the team that I feel Arteta will go with, it would not be my choice but I am not the manager.

Leno

Saka

Sokratis

Luiz

Bellerin

Torreira

Xhaka

Ozil

Pepe

Lacazette

Aubameyang.