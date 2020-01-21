Predicted Arsenal team to face Chelsea in crucial Premier League clash

Arsenal team more or less picks itself with Sokratis only change

Injuries and suspensions mean that Mikel Arteta has very little room for manoeuvre and to a large degree the team picks itself for the game against Chelsea this evening.

Bernd Leno is a guaranteed starter in goal, I doubt anyone is surprised at that, however, I do expect at least one change in defence from the team that drew against Sheffield United.

Sokratis is very likely to take over from Shkodran Mustafi in the centre of defence and renew his partnership with David Luiz at the back.

Bukayo Saka is almost certain to retain his place on the left and ditto Ainsley Maitland-Niles on the right, basically because there is no one else.

In midfield, I am very confident that Lucas Torreira and Granit Xhaka will keep their places, in fact, I would be stunned to my core if they do not.

Now, it gets a little tricky, I would personally drop Mesut Ozil but I just cannot see Arteta doing that and I fully expect him to start.

Nicolas Pepe is another very likely starter and the same with Gabriel Martinelli, it is inconceivable that the young Brazilian is not selected.

That leaves just Alexandre Lacazette and just like Ozil I would personally drop him but again, just like Ozil, I expect Arteta to persevere with the out of form Frenchman.

So, this is the line up that I believe that Arteta will go for

Predicted Arsenal line-up

Leno

Saka

Sokratis

Luiz

Maitland-Niles

Torreira

Xhaka

Ozil

Pepe

Martinelli

Lacazette

On a personal note, I would go with Dani Ceballos and Eddie Nketiah and drop Ozil and Lacazette but I just cannot see that happening this evening.