Predicted Arsenal team to face Olympiacos, there will be changes

Mikel Arteta is expected to put out a strong team against Olympiacos despite making a few changes.

I am not expecting Mikel Arteta to put out his strongest possible first team this evening in Athens but I do expect it to be stronger than would normally be expected in a Europa League clash at this stage of the competition.

Arsenal cannot afford to be eliminated in a competition that probably represents the strongest chance for the club to qualify for the Champions League next season and that means not fielding a risky team.

Mesut Ozil is not in the squad because his wife is expecting a child any time now and Lucas Torreira was left behind due to illness so neither will play this evening.

Emiliano Martinez will probably start in goal, that seems to be the done thing these days and it is not the riskiest move.

The defence is going to be important but there should be some changes, Sead Kolasinac will most likely be drafted in on the left, however, I still feel that Hector Bellerin will start on the right. In the middle of defence, I am not convinced that Pablo Mari will be thrown in at the deep end and expect Arteta to stick with Mustafi. If there is to be a change it may be Sokratis for David Luiz.

In Midfield, Granit Xhaka should retain his place and I reckon Arteta will bring Matteo Guendouzi back in. Dani Ceballos is likely to start and I have a sneaky feeling that Joe Willock will also start.

Up front, I am fairly confident that Alexandre Lacazette will be back in the starting line up and same with Gabriel Martinelli.

So, this is my predicted lineup

Martinez

Kolasinac

Mustafi

Sokratis

Bellerin

Xhaka

Guendouzi

Willock

Ceballos

Lacazette

Martinelli