Predicted Arsenal team to face PSV Eindhoven in Champions League first leg

Arsenal face PSV Eindhoven tomorrow night in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, with Mikel Arteta determined for his side to return to North London either with an advantage or, at the very least, on level terms.
With that in mind, selecting the strongest possible starting eleven is essential. However, given the current squad limitations, Arteta has very few options at his disposal, meaning the team largely picks itself.
Injuries to key players have significantly disrupted Arsenal, while some of those available have struggled to maintain their usual high standards. As a result, Arteta is left having to make the best of a difficult situation, adapting his lineup in the hope of securing a positive result.
Given these circumstances, this is the starting eleven I expect to take the field against PSV:
Raya
Miles Skelly
Gabriel
Saliba
Timber
Partey
Rice
Odegaard
Trossard
Merino
Nwaneri
Arteta may look to make a tactical adjustment or two—perhaps deploying Partey at right-back—but I would be surprised if the lineup differs significantly from this prediction.
Let me know in the comments below what you think about my predicted lineup and if you see Arteta going with a different starting eleven.
yes I gree with your lineup, it would be better to see Nwaneri start the game and Merino go for striking.